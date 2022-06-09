Tom Brady Reveals If There's Truth To Bruce Arians Rumors

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with head coach Bruce Arians prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, a rumor emerged suggesting a rift between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former head coach Bruce Arians.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk first reported a strained relationship between the two. He alleged that Arians would change game plans created by Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

That allegedly created a strained relationship, which eventually led to Brady retiring. Eventually, the seven-time Super Bowl champion returned, but Arians retired soon-thereafter.

So, is Florio's report correct? According to the latest comments from Tom Brady, the answer is a resounding no.

"Zero whatsoever," Brady said when asked if there was truth to the rumors. "He and I have a great relationship and that was part of the reason I chose here was because of Bruce."

Earlier this offseason, Arians also made it clear that he and Brady have a great relationship.

“People love to talk about it,” Arians said on “The Cook and Joe Show” on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. “Tom is fantastic. He’s one of those guys who wants everything answered before he takes the field. You don’t leave a stone unturned on his preparation. He comes to practice like a little 12-year-old kid. He has a big smile on his face. He’s joking. He’s competing nonstop.”

Both Arians and Brady claim their relationship is solid. Who are we to question that?