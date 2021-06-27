Tom Brady Reveals How He Responds To Gisele’s 1 Big Question

Following his most-recent Super Bowl win, Tom Brady‘s wife, Gisele Bundchen, asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback a simple question.

“What more do you have to prove?”

It’s a fair question, of course.

Brady, 43, is arguably the greatest player in the history of the National Football League. He’s won seven Super Bowls – six in New England and one in Tampa Bay – and countless individual awards. Brady could have retired several years ago and gone down as the G.O.A.T, but instead, he pushed on and added to his resume.

The legendary NFL quarterback recently revealed how he responds to the ‘what more do you have to prove?’ questions.

“It’s hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you want to do,” Brady told James Corden. “So it’s not about proving it to others what you can do, it’s more about proving it to yourself. And I still feel like even though I’ll be 44 this year, I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44, because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age.”

While Bundchen’s question was fair, so was Brady’s response. He simply loves the game of football and feels like he has more to give it.

Brady and the Buccaneers will open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Cowboys.