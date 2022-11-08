Tom Brady Reveals Surprising Off-The-Field Future Goal

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady may have bested longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning in many areas during their playing careers, but there's one aspect of their rivalry that still eats away at him:

Peyton's number of appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

Inviting Kenan Thompson on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Tom jokingly admitted that he hasn't gotten over Manning's superior on-camera performance.

Telling Thompson, "Peyton, I think went on after me [in 2005] ... And he actually did better than me, so at some point I have to go in and try to redeem myself, you know, I got to get my last licks! Cuz Peyton was great."

The former Colts-Broncos QB has gone on to make quite the name for himself in television; co-hosting ESPN's "Manningcast" on Monday nights, the CMA Awards and even launching his own production company, Omaha Productions.

Brady looked back on his original hosting gig fondly. Recalling a story of "SNL" creator and producer Lorne Michaels allowing him to feel comfortable:

"I need tequila, I gotta get down, I gotta get changed. I need two shots of tequila before I go on. Like, let’s get this thing going, you know?" Brady shared. "And Lorne was so poised and just, ‘We’ll get it right.’ And everyone else was so relaxed, which helped me relax, too. It’s amazing how it all comes together when you have that leader like that and that preparation."

Who knows when we'll get our next taste of TB12 on "SNL," but best believe the GOAT will be prepared to put on a show.