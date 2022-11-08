Tom Brady Reveals The 1 Team He Watches 'Every Week'
Tom Brady is still well connected with the New England Patriots franchise.
During the most recent episode of his Let's Go! podcast, the former Pats quarterback revealed that he still watches Bill Belichick and the Patriots every week.
"We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world,” Brady said, per the New York Post. “I know [Belichick is] a great competitor. What an amazing coach he is, and how he prepares the team to win, and he’s just done it year in and year out. The fact that he’s 22 wins away from [passing Don Shula for first in all-time NFL head coaching wins], I have no doubt he’s gonna get it.
“... I just watch that team every week, and I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top."
Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls during their two-decade partnership in New England. Despite Brady's decision to move down to Tampa Bay, it's clear the two still have a great deal of respect for one another.
Brady and the Bucs are 4-5 to start the year. Belichick and the Patriots are 5-4.