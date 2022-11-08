Tom Brady Reveals The 1 Team He Watches 'Every Week'

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is still well connected with the New England Patriots franchise.

During the most recent episode of his Let's Go! podcast, the former Pats quarterback revealed that he still watches Bill Belichick and the Patriots every week.

"We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world,” Brady said, per the New York Post. “I know [Belichick is] a great competitor. What an amazing coach he is, and how he prepares the team to win, and he’s just done it year in and year out. The fact that he’s 22 wins away from [passing Don Shula for first in all-time NFL head coaching wins], I have no doubt he’s gonna get it.

“... I just watch that team every week, and I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top."

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls during their two-decade partnership in New England. Despite Brady's decision to move down to Tampa Bay, it's clear the two still have a great deal of respect for one another.

Brady and the Bucs are 4-5 to start the year. Belichick and the Patriots are 5-4.