Tom Brady Reveals The Life Advice He Gives His Kids

Like any parent, Tom Brady wants to share an important message to his kids.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke on his podcast titled "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" and said that they need to pick something that they love.

"I tell this to my kids a lot, let's pick something you love in life. Let's pick a job and a career and a path that you're gonna love because you're gonna want to work hard. And if you work hard at things that you don't enjoy it's not gonna be very fulfilling," Brady said via People Magazine.

This is some strong advice from Brady, especially since he did that when he started playing football. He played great in college and was then drafted by the Patriots before the rest was history.

But he also put in the work to get to this point, which is what he wants his kids to do.

He's trying to win his eighth Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what could be his final season.

Brady has three kids, two of which are shared between him and his wife Gisele. He has a nine-year old daughter and a 12-year-old son with her while also being a father to a 15-year-old son.