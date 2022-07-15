TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his daughter Vivian celebrating their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In addition to his role as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady is also a father of three children.

During an interview with Ford CEO Jim Farley on the DRIVE podcast earlier this month, Brady revealed the toughest part about raising his children in a less-than-normal environment.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that," he explained. "We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.

"That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is,' and what can we do about that?”

While there's nothing wrong with teaching humility, the NFL world took to Twitter to blast Brady for his "first-world problems."

"I wish this is my toughest thing," one fan wrote.

"My heart aches for him, yeah right," another said sarcastically.

"Was just saying how easy it is for his kids to be spoiled. But haters of the [GOAT] are gonna go crazy here," another fan opposed.

"I know that I've screwed up a lot of things -- that's the reality of being a parent," Brady continued. "You just hope you can show them enough things to realize that when they are doing things that are selected for Mom and Dad to make our lives more convenient that that is a treat. You know, that is something that is not what every kid goes through."

"Probably one of the biggest challenges we have as parents."

What do you think of these comments from Brady?