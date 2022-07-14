Tom Brady Reveals Truth About Relationship With Donald Trump

NFL superstar Tom Brady recently sat down for a lengthy interview as part of his cover story for Variety magazine.

One of the many topics he covered was his relationship — or lack thereof — with former president Donald Trump

Brady said the media "mischaracterized" his relationship with Trump.

Brady was spotted playing golf with Trump on multiple occasions before the mogul won the presidency in 2016.

"This was 17 or 18 years ago," Brady told Variety. "I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world."

The Tampa Bay QB said he and Trump are no longer in touch.

"I haven't talked to him in a lot of years," Brady said.

Brady became the target of intense media scrutiny when a 2015 photo of a "Make America Great Again" in his Patriots locker surfaced online.

"I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot,” Brady said. “And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”