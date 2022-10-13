Tom Brady Reveals What He Blames Super Bowl Losses On

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is always at the center of attention when it comes to officiating.

After all, there are a lot of NFL fans who believe that he gets the benefit of the doubt with officials since he's been in the league for over two decades. Funny enough, he did get a call last Sunday when Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sacked him but was called for roughing the passer.

It was a call that never should've been made since Brady got sacked normally. Nevertheless, it gave the Buccaneers an automatic first down and won them the game.

Brady has seen a lot of controversial calls throughout his time in the league and he thinks that he'd have another Super Bowl or two if some of them went his way.

“I’ve lost Super Bowls because I thought they missed a call," Brady said, via NESN. "You go, alright: You’re going to get some, you’re going to not get some. You hope they don’t come up but they come up. It’s sports.”

He didn't go into detail about those missed calls but he also can't be too upset about them considering that he's won seven Super Bowls throughout his career.

He's still gunning for that eighth Lombardi Trophy after he came out of retirement back in March.