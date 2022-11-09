Tom Brady Reveals What He's Working On After His Divorce

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen finalized their divorce earlier this month.

After months of rumors about their relationship struggles, the couple announced their divorce from each other. In the days since the split, Brady revealed he's been working on one thing.

Brady’s daughter, Vivian, pointed out the seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn't exactly look pleased when he out on the field.

Brady said in Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady revealed what she tells him.

Here's what he said, via Page Six:

“My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind,” the NFL quarterback, 45, continued.

Perhaps Brady will show a little more positive emotion when the Buccaneers face off against the Seattle Seahawks from Germany this weekend.