Tom Brady Reveals What He's Working On After His Divorce
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen finalized their divorce earlier this month.
After months of rumors about their relationship struggles, the couple announced their divorce from each other. In the days since the split, Brady revealed he's been working on one thing.
Brady’s daughter, Vivian, pointed out the seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn't exactly look pleased when he out on the field.
Brady said in Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady revealed what she tells him.
Here's what he said, via Page Six:
“My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind,” the NFL quarterback, 45, continued.
Perhaps Brady will show a little more positive emotion when the Buccaneers face off against the Seattle Seahawks from Germany this weekend.