Tom Brady Reveals What It’s Like To Play For Bruce Arians

In 2000, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick began their illustrious careers together in New England. Through 21 years of excellence with the Patriots, the two became one of the most dominate coach-player duos in the world of sports.

That dynasty came to an end in 2020 when the all-time great quarterback decided it was time to move on. Joining Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, Brady got his first experience with a new NFL head coach.

Claiming a Super Bowl victory in their first season together, this new pairing clearly got the job done.

“He’s a great motivator — he’s got a great feel for the team — a great pulse for what’s going on in a locker room, great intuition, great evaluation of talent,” Brady said on Good Morning America. “When you’re in one place for 20 years, you think that’s the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, ‘wow — there’s another way that people do things.’”

According to reports later on in Brady’s New England career, the 14-time Pro Bowler began to develop some friction with Belichick’s offensive approach. Midway through his final season with the Patriots, he told NBC Sports that he was the “most miserable 8-0 quarterback in the NFL.”

Dancing with his teammates and tossing the Lombardi Trophy from boat to boat at the Bucs’ championship parade in February, it seems Brady has rekindled his love for the game.

Signing a one-year extension with the team through 2022, Brady and Arians are set to move forward with their working relationship. With all 22 Super Bowl starters returning in 2021, Tampa Bay look as dangerous as ever heading into this upcoming season.