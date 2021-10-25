The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Reveals What Mike Evans Said After Ball Giveaway

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against the Packers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a second quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Brady threw the 600th touchdown pass of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon, finding wide receiver Mike Evans across the middle.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made history with the throw, as no other NFL quarterback has reached the 600-touchdown mark.

Brady didn’t get to hold onto the ball, though. Evans tossed it away to a Buccaneers fan sitting behind the end zone.

Oops.

Thankfully, the Buccaneers were able to get the ball back from the fan. Tampa Bay reportedly gave the fan some memorabilia and a significant gift card to the team store.

Brady revealed his conversation with Evans about the ball giveaway.

“It was pretty funny. He was like, ‘Man, sorry, do you want that back?,” Brady recalled in a postgame interview with CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

“And I said, ‘I think they’re probably going to get that anyway, but you’re good,’” Brady added. “It’s all good. I definitely know we got that one back, so that was one I wanted to have.”

It’s probably tough to get upset about something when you’re blowing out the Bears, too.

Tampa Bay improved to 6-1 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.