Tom Brady Reveals What Really Happened With His Hole-In-1

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady has posted yet another viral video on social media.

The all-time great NFL QB took his talents off the gridiron and onto the golf course on Wednesday, showcasing an incredible shot captured by a drone camera.

Fans from around the sports world were quick to question whether or not this "hole-in-one" was actually real.

Brady has since cleared the air.

He admits that the shot wasn't a hole-in-one because he teed off from the center of the fairway, but claims the footage was not doctored in any way.

"Tom Brady told us just now that this is a real shot, but he doesn't consider it a hole-in-one, because they put the ball in the middle of the fairway in a created tee box on a par four. Still calls it a 'once in a lifetime shot,'" Tom VanHaaren of ESPN reports.

Whether you believe Brady or not, this clip has gained quite a bit of traction on social media.

The Tampa Bay QB will get a chance to prove his golfing skills when he teams up with Aaron Rodgers to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in "The Match" on June 1.