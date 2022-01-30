Tom Brady Reveals What Truly ‘Pains’ His Wife, Gisele

If Tom Brady does decide to retire from the National Football League this offseason, it’s safe to say that his family will be a big reason why.

The legendary quarterback can still play at a high level – he won a Super Bowl last season and contended for one this season – but his family has had to deal with his professional career for two-plus decades. It’s fair to say that they might be ready for retirement life.

Brady has reportedly admitted that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is truly pained every time her husband gets hit in a game.

It’s fair to say that Gisele is probably ready for Brady to be retired.

“My wife is my biggest supporter,” Brady said during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “It pains her to see me get hit out there.”

Brady added that Gisele deserves to have her husband in retirement life before it’s too late.

“She deserves [to get] what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “And I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ‘cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do.”

Brady has yet to make his retirement official, though it appears to be coming soon.