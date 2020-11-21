Tom Brady Reveals Where Aaron Donald Ranks Among NFL Greats

With an exciting matchup between the Buccaneers and the Rams coming up on Monday night, Tom Brady had some things to say about the elite Los Angeles defense — in particular, Aaron Donald.

Anytime Brady praises an opponent, you know it’s legit. With 20 years of NFL experience under his belt, the Hall of Fame quarterback certainly knows how gauge talent on the defensive end of the ball.

Brady had some some high praise for the star defensive lineman — a GOAT crowned by the GOAT himself.

“Aaron Donald is as good as there is that has ever played in the NFL at D-line,” Brady said.

Some 🐐 to 🐐 respect from @TomBrady to @AaronDonald97: "Aaron Donald is as good as there is that has ever played in the NFL at D-line." (Question from @Sara_Walsh) pic.twitter.com/OeTSjCN6NW — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 20, 2020

Donald has been extremely consistent in his elite defensive production ever since he was drafted in 2014. In 2018, the All-Pro lineman led the league in both sacks (20.5) and tackles for loss (25). Despite being double or triple teamed on nearly every play, Donald has kept those stats up this year as well. He has nine sacks and seven tackles for loss midway through the season.

At a shockingly athletic 6-foot-1, 284 pounds, Donald is nearly impossible to block. His physical attributes paired with his career stats certainly put him in the D-line GOAT conversation.

The Donald-led Rams defense has been incredible this year. Los Angeles has only allowed more than 20 points in one of their nine games this year.

With Tampa Bay heavily relying on prolific offensive production, this Monday Night Football matchup should be a good one.

The 7-3 Bucs will take on the 6-3 Rams on Monday at 8:15 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.