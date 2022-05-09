Tom Brady Reveals Where His Mind Goes When He's Losing

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is the comeback king. When his team trails, you can never count the NFL legend out of the game. There's a reason why he excels when the odds are stacked against him.

In an interview with Coy Wire, a CNN sports anchor, on Sunday, Brady revealed the key to his success when trailing in a game.

The NFL quarterback envisions a comeback the second his opponent takes a lead.

“When I’m losing I focus on, you know, ‘how do I just get back in the game?'” he said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I always feel like, I think of the Super Bowl against Atlanta, we were down 25 points. You can’t score 25 points in one touchdown. You have to just chip away and you have to get yourself in striking distance. That just comes with a lot of great plays and great confidence in what you’re doing.

“I’ve obviously done it long enough where there’s no part of the game where I feel we’re ever really out of it. I always feel like we’ve got a shot until, you know, truly the clock says, ‘zero.’ We don’t always win and that’s just part of sports. But I do love and relish when you have the opportunity to come back, too. My last game against the Rams in the playoffs, we were down a bunch of points, we found a way to tie the game. … You don’t always win them all. But it’s fun to come back when you do, and those are the ones you probably remember the most.”

Brady's ability to stay cool under pressure is unmatched. It's manifested itself countless times throughout his career, especially in big moments like Super Bowl LI.

The 44-year-old will return for his 23rd NFL season later this year.