Tom Brady Reveals Why He Wanted To Leave The Patriots

Tom Brady spent 20 years as the New England Patriots quarterback. Then, last month, he left.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left for Tampa Bay. He signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady hasn’t said much about his decision to leave New England, but he opened up about the move in a post for The Players’ Tribune.

Essentially, Brady makes it seem like he was ready for a new challenge. He wanted to prove to himself that he could win at the highest level outside of New England.

“I’ve learned so much during my 20 years in New England — and I want to bring those things to a new team,” he wrote.

“Right now, though, I have things to prove to myself. The only way is through. If I don’t go for it, I’ll never know what I could have accomplished. Wanting to do something is different from actually doing it. If I stood at the bottom of a mountain, and told myself I could scale the highest peak, but then didn’t do anything about it, what’s the point of that?”

Leaving New England for Tampa Bay for your age 43 NFL season definitely qualifies as going for it.

Will Brady be successful in his attempt? We’ll find out this fall.