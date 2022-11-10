Tom Brady Reveals Why He's Been Having Trouble Sleeping

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been around long enough to know what good sleep habits are.

One would think a seven-time Super Bowl champion has that down to a science. However, his recent appearance on Armchair QB with teammate Blaine Gabbert suggests otherwise.

When asked by a fan if he knows whether or not looking at a phone before bed is a bad thing, Brady said he's not the one to ask for advice. He has the same problem.

'I'm too damn busy,' he said. 'I've got too much s*** going on."

'We're trying to get everything done during the day but we just can't get it all done during the day. So you know what, we've all got to learn to deal with that.

'Now, I wouldn't tell my children that. I would say, "Put the iPads away." But sometimes as a parent, do as I say, not as I do, right?'

We've finally something Tom Brady isn't good at.