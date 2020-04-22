Tom Brady reportedly sent NFL teams a message about Rob Gronkowski during his meetings in free agency.

The former New England Patriots quarterback and tight end have officially been reunited in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers traded a fourth round pick for Gronkowski and a seventh rounder on Tuesday evening.

A Brady-Gronkowski reunion had apparently been in the works for a couple of months. Brady reportedly told the teams he met with in free agency that he’d likely be able to get Gronkowski to come out of retirement and play.

“Tom Brady told interested suitors that he wanted to bring Gronk with him wherever he signed,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport told Boston’s WEEI on Wednesday morning.

“Tom Brady told interested suitors that he wanted to bring Gronk with him wherever he signed.” @RapSheet — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) April 22, 2020

Gronkowski admitted on a conference call with reporters that he and Brady discussed a potential reunion earlier this year.

“We rarely talked about what his decision was gonna be, where I’m at,” Gronkowski said. “But we did talk about [it] for one second. I told him that — we talked just real quick — like, ‘Hey, I’m kinda getting that fire underneath me again.’

“I said, ‘I’m definitely interested in your decision that you make.’ I didn’t put any pressure on him. I said, ‘If there’s a right opportunity out there, and you go somewhere and that opportunity is right — even if you go back to the Patriots and I feel like the opportunity is right — there’s a possible chance that I would definitely love to reconnect.'”

Brady reportedly worked out with Gronkowski a couple of months ago. The now-formerly retired tight end has been staying in playing shape. He weighs about 250 pounds and is expected to get up to 260-plus by the time the season starts.

The quarterback and tight end were a nearly unstoppable duo in New England. It’ll be interesting to see just how dynamic they can be together in Tampa Bay.