Tom Brady Rumor Isn't True: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Earlier this week, football fans learned that Tom Brady would be away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for what the team is calling an "excused absence."

Ever since the news broke, fans have been trying to figure out what's going on with Brady. A theory emerged suggesting Brady would be on "The Masked Singer." The theory explained that Brady must have signed a contract to do the show when he was retired.

One NFL insider put that story to bed. "Per source with direct knowledge the Tom Brady/Masked Singer time-off theory is false. Fun while it lasted," insider Benjamin Allbright said.

Fans still want to believe Brady will be on the show.

"That’s what’s they all say when they are on the Masked Singer," one fan joked.

"I refuse to believe this until the season comes out," another fan said.

"This is exactly what the Masked Singer would want you to believe," a third fan joked.

Will Tom Brady appear on the show?