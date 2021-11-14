Tom Brady Said Very Little At His Postgame Press Conference

Tom Brady didn’t have much to say following the Bucs 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Per Matt Perison of NBC Sports Washington, TB12 spoke for to the media for less than minute after the game.

Tom Brady spoke for 56 seconds in his postgame presser. — Matt Perison (@matt_perison) November 14, 2021

The Buccaneers suffered a first quarter implosion, led by two Brady interceptions. This is Tampa Bay’s second straight loss.

The Bucs failed to launch after the team’s bye week. Neither side of the ball could catch a rhythm.

Brady threw two interceptions in his first six throws. At one point the G.O.A.T. was 2-6 for 5 yards and two INT’s.

Mac Jones against the No. 3 defense in the NFL: 9 of 10, 116 yards, 2 TDs Tom Brady against the No. 30 defense in the NFL: 6 of 13, 54 yards, 2 INTs — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 14, 2021

The 44-year-old QB bounced back a bit in the second half, connecting on TD’s to Mike Evans and tight end Cameron Brate.

However, WFT went on a clock-draining 19-play touchdown drive to finish off Brady and the Bucs. Unfortunately, Tampa nose tackle Vita Vea was carted off after Antonio Gibson’s touchdown from the one-yard line with 31 seconds left.

Washington didn’t leave unscathed either. The Football Team lost its best pass rusher Chase Young to a torn ACL in the second quarter.

Brady’s Buccaneers will go back to the drawing board and try to heal up for next week’s Monday Night game against the New York Giants.