Tom Brady Says 1 Wide Receiver 'Has' To Have Big Year

Tom Brady has his eye on one member of the Buccaneers receiving corps heading into the 2022 season.

With Chris Godwin still recovering from a torn ACL, someone is going to have to step up and be the man opposite Mike Evans to start the season.

Enter Russell Gage.

“He has to have a big year,” Brady said, via ESPN.com. “That is a very important role for an offense that throws the ball as much as we do. ... Russ, when he is out there, there is a lot of work that needs to go into the next six weeks to be ready. We’re challenged right out of the box this year.”

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. previously described Gage as “the perfect slot for our system." And he'll need to showcase that and more as Tampa Bay looks to return to the Super Bowl in what could be Tom Brady's last year.

With the Cowboys, Saints and Packers slated for September, we'll see if the Buccaneers can get off to a hot start.