Tom Brady Selling His Own Underwear: NFL World Reacts

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

In today's biggest sports headlines: Tom Brady will soon be selling his own underwear line.

Launching June 9, the Brady Brand will be selling underwear for men.

To announce the news, Gisele capture a video of Brady wearing them in the bathroom.

The video is catching plenty of attention on social media right now.

"Launching Thursday 06.09: Underwear. The most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @giseleofficial approved. Get ready to look and feel #BetterInBrady," Brady Brand said.

The last time the entire NFL world saw Brady in underwear was his NFL combine photo all the way back in 2000.

He doesn't even look like the same person anymore. Is he even aging?

"This is sooooo different from his NFL Combine underwear pose!" Katherine Smith said.

"Truly we’ve all now seen enough of Tom Brady. And yes, he looks great at any age much less a month from 45," Rick Stroud tweeted.

"Tom Brady, underwear model. Can't bring myself to do a full story on this, but maybe something for briefs," Greg Auman said.

Tom Brady: quarterback, husband, father and now underwear model.

The man can truly do it all.