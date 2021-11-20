Tom Brady Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Giants

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are riding the struggle bus right now and he’s hoping it makes its last stop in Tampa on Monday.

Brady hasn’t lost three straight games since his second year as a starter. Since blowing out the Bears in Week 7, the Bucs have gone: loss, bye, loss.

"I'd prefer to just win," Tom Brady says when asked if people should remember he's human and prone to losing games sometimes. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 20, 2021

On Saturday, Brady spoke at length to reporters about what Tampa Bay needs to do to get back in the win column.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us, and we have to get back to playing the way we’re capable of playing,” Brady said.

“We’re not doing what it takes on the field in order to win. In order to do it right, you put in a lot of time and energy and detail into what we’re doing.”

The 14-time Pro Bowler continued, “They’re not going to make it easy. I think I have a decent understanding of what I think they’re going to try to do.”

Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians officially ruled out WR Antonio Brown for Monday night’s game vs. the Giants. Brown has a real chance to return next week at Indianapolis after missing the past four games with an ankle sprain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2021

“But then again, they’ve done a good job at times this year by really forcing the quarterback to make tough decisions. This defense does a good job. They do a good job in disguise. They do a good job changing their looks.”

“It’s a very challenging defense that we’re going to face,” Brady concluded.

Brady will look to ensure his team doesn’t go four calendar weeks without a W. The Buccaneers take on the improving New York Giants on Monday Night Football on ESPN.