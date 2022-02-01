Tom Brady Sends Message To Joe Burrow About Ohio State

Before Tom Brady blossomed into a seven-time Super Bowl champion, he spent his college days playing ball at Michigan. While in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines quarterback learned all of the program’s important traditions, including the school’s famous rivalry with Ohio State.

Although Brady hasn’t played against the Buckeyes in over two decades, his disdain for his old rivals seems to have carried over to the current day.

In his weekly appearance on the “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray, Brady got a chance to send a message to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, fresh off of an AFC Championship victory this weekend. The 44-year-old kept things cordial, but couldn’t resist taking a shot at one of Burrow’s former colleges.

As Brady gave out some advice to the second-year Bengals’ quarterback, he made a joke about Ohio State, calling Burrow’s decision to transfer away from “that godforsaken place” one of the best of his career.

Tom Brady tells Joe Burrow that one of the best decisions the Bengals QB ever made was leaving "that god-forsaken place," Ohio State. — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) February 1, 2022

Burrow left Ohio State for LSU during his college days and went onto become a Heisman Trophy winner and a national champion. Unable to seize the starting job with the Buckeyes, he thrived with the Tigers and was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Once Brady was finally able to get past his hatred of Ohio State, he did leave Burrow with some sage wisdom.

“We always had great advice from Coach Belichick. He said, ‘What we’ll remember most from this week is whether we win or lose,'” Brady said. “And unfortunately, I’ve been a part of three Super Bowl losses. You don’t remember those much. But when you win, you remember everything.

“So the best part is ultimately getting to the game. When you get to the game, you’ll realize it’s just that. It’s exactly what you’ve done all season long. The ball’s gonna get kicked off and it’s gonna feel like a football game. Getting to that point, it’ll feel quite a bit different from any game. But you just realize when you get to that moment, it’s a really exciting time for everyone. And I’m sure it’s exciting for your family and friends—and it should be, because we’ve all dreamed about getting to that moment.”

Brady obviously knows a thing or two about playing, and winning, in a Super Bowl. Burrow will do his best to take the advice to heart before the Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super LVI two weeks from now.