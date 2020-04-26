Tom Brady Sends Offseason Message To Buccaneers Fans

Tom Brady is settling into his new life in Tampa Bay.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers in free agency. He leaves New England after 20 years.

Brady has had a couple of hiccups in his new city – he got kicked out of a closed park after trying to practice during the quarantine and walked into the wrong house while trying to visit Byron Leftwich – but he’s starting to get used to things now.

The Buccaneers’ new quarterback took to Twitter to send a message to his new fan base on Sunday afternoon. He’s very thankful for everyone welcoming him and his family.

“I’m so happy to be in Tampa Bay and I wanted to say thank you for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms – outside of getting kicked out of the park the other day,” he joked.

Brady’s new team had a strong 2020 NFL Draft, selecting an offensive tackle in the first round, and they’ll head into the regular season with high hopes.

“Stay safe, everyone, and let’s go Bucs,” Brady finished.