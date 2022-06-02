Tom Brady Set Record In Endorsements: NFL Fans React

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady made a good chunk of change last year, both on and off the field.

Off the field, Brady set a record in endorsement deals as he made $9.5 million.

No other player was close to Brady when it came to the money he earned on these deals. Patrick Mahomes finished in the second spot by making $3.3 million from off-the-field deals.

NFL fans aren't surprised by this news.

"If anyone ever wondered why he’s always taking lesser deals than he should… also helps when your wife’s net worth is almost double yours," one fan tweeted.

One fan is wondering why he continues to look so much younger.

"Why does he look freaking younger..I need that avocado ice cream," the fan tweeted.

Brady will continue to make a lot of money this coming season on and off the field. He'll then make over $30 million per year being the top color commentator on Fox.

He's living his absolute best life.