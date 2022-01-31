Tom Brady Set To Make First Public Comments Monday Night

Brace yourselves, football fans. On Monday night, Tom Brady will speak for the first time since ESPN’s retirement report was released.
Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington dropped a bombshell report that Brady will retire this offseason. After a bit of backlash from Brady’s camp, his father and the Buccaneers, the report changed it’s definitive stance from “will retire” to “plans to retire.”
Fortunately, we’ll get more of a definitive answer from Brady himself on Monday night.
Brady will appear on his Sirius XM radio show “Let’s Go” on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. He’ll no doubt address the retirement rumors. You’re going to want to tune in.
“Inbox: Tom Brady will appear on his SiriusXM show “Let’s Go” tonight alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” said Alex Werpin of The Hollywood Reporter. “Will air at special time of 7 PM ET. Should be his first public comments since the retirement kerfuffle.”
Inbox: Tom Brady will appear on his SiriusXM show “Let’s Go” tonight alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. Will air at special time of 7 PM ET. Should be his first public comments since the retirement kerfuffle.
— Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) January 31, 2022
It’s unlikely Tom Brady gives a clear-cut answer regarding his plans this offseason, but who knows? Crazier things have happened.
It’s plausible Schefter and Darlington’s report that Brady will retire is accurate, but Brady wants to control the story. We don’t blame him.
Players like Brady should be the ones to make big announcements, not ESPN insiders.
The NFL legend will discuss his NFL future on Sirius XM radio tonight at 7 p.m. ET.