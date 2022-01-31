Tom Brady Set To Make First Public Comments Monday Night

Brace yourselves, football fans. On Monday night, Tom Brady will speak for the first time since ESPN’s retirement report was released.

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington dropped a bombshell report that Brady will retire this offseason. After a bit of backlash from Brady’s camp, his father and the Buccaneers, the report changed it’s definitive stance from “will retire” to “plans to retire.”

Fortunately, we’ll get more of a definitive answer from Brady himself on Monday night.

Brady will appear on his Sirius XM radio show “Let’s Go” on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. He’ll no doubt address the retirement rumors. You’re going to want to tune in.