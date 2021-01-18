Tom Brady Shares His Early Thoughts On The Packers

With a 30-20 win over Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints last night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers earned an NFC Championship berth.

Now, Brady is set to face another one of the league’s top quarterbacks. With a Super Bowl appearance on the line, Tampa Bay will face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters after the game last night, Brady referenced the two-headed monster that is Green Bay: an elite offensive led by Rodgers, and a recently stout defensive unit.

“Aaron’s playing incredible. They’ve got a great defense,” Brady said.

— Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 18, 2021

Through the Packers’ first playoff game, Rodgers was utterly unstoppable. The 16th-year Green Bay quarterback has threw 23/36 for 296 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the elite Rams defense. With the 32-18 divisional round victory, the Packers became just the second team to score more than 30 points on Los Angeles this year.

This is just a continuation of the play we’ve seen from the MVP candidate all season. In his 2020-21 campaign, Rodgers leads the NFL in multiple statistical categories: touchdown passes (48), completion percentage (70.7) and QBR (84.4). With just five interceptions on the season, Rodgers has also notched the league’s lowest int percentage (1.0) for the third year in a row.

After a rough midseason patch, the Green Bay defense has found their footing at the perfect time. The Packers defensive unit has now finished four straight games where they held their opponent under 20 points.

While they’ve been solid all around, it’s the rush defense that’s really shined as of late. This weekend against the Rams, the defensive line held LA to just 96 yards on 19 carries. In Week 17, they held the Bears to just 108 yards on 31 carries.

This being said, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay receiving corps are going to have to get it done through the air.

With Brady also performing at a high clip, it looks like we’re in for a quarterback battle for the ages this weekend.

The Packers and Bucs will face off on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. E.T.