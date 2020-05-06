Tom Brady Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message For His Dad

Tom Brady made fathers and sons across the country tear up a couple of years ago during his Super Bowl media day press conference.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was asked by a young fan to name his “hero.” Brady gave a heartwarming response.

Brady told the young fan that his dad is his hero. He teared up while attempting to explain why. Brady later spoke to WEEI about his father.

“I love my Dad,” Brady told WEEI. “As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My Dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they’re still married after close to 46 years. I’ve been very, very fortunate.”

Today is a special day for the Brady family, as it’s Tom Brady Sr’s birthday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a heartwarming message for his dad on Instagram.

“Happy 76th birthday Pops!! I love you so much! Can’t wait to see you soon!” he wrote.

Hopefully we’ll be able to see Mr. Brady (and a lot of other people) in the stands of a Buccaneers game later this fall.