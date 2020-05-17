Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are no longer teammates, but a close bond remains between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the New England Patriots wide receiver.

Edelman was understandably disappointed by Brady’s decision to leave New England for Tampa Bay in free agency. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers when free agency began in March.

The two played together in New England for a long time. Brady was with the Patriots for 20 seasons, joined by Edelman for 11 of them.

Edelman posted a sweet message about his family on Instagram over the weekend. It garnered a heartfelt response from Brady.

“Family > Everything Else,” Edelman captioned an Instagram photo of himself and his daughter, Lily Rose.

Brady posted a sweet comment in response to the photo.

“Love that little angel,” Brady wrote in response.

It’s nice to see that even though Brady and Edelman are no longer teammates, they remain close friends.

Leaving New England surely wasn’t easy for Brady, who issued a heartfelt statement following his decision.

“Our team set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that,” Brady said. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.”

Perhaps we’ll get a fun Patriots vs. Bucs matchup while Brady is still playing.