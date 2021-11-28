Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission After Beating The Colts

You can’t tell the story of Tom Brady without mentioning the Indianapolis Colts. So after the Buccaneers escaped with a win in Indy, Brady kept it honest in the postgame presser.

When asked if it’s still a thrill to beat the Colts, Brady responded, “Oh yeah. Absolutely.”

Tom Brady’s history with Indianapolis is a long and storied one.

Brady owns a 15-4 career record over the Colts, including a 4-1 mark in the playoffs.

Brady made his first NFL start against the Colts back in 2001, winning 44-13. From there he and Peyton Manning would meet many times over the years, with Tom and his team usually getting the best of five-time MVP.

Of course, Indianapolis played a major role in the “Deflategate” controversy following the 2014 AFC championship game. Which led to the four-game suspension Brady would serve to start the 2016 season.

W. Tom Brady improves to 9-0 in his last 9 starts against the Colts! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/qe7zMMtcbK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2021

So whenever Tom Brady can beat the Colts, he takes delight in it.

Brady and the Bucs were helped out by a few Carson Wentz turnovers on the way to 38-31 road win. Running back Leonard Fournette busted into the open-field on a 28-yard touchdown run to take the lead with just 20 seconds left in the game.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins for Tampa Bay but they’ll take it after losing two of their previous three games.

Brady’s Buccaneers will try to keep it rolling against NFC South foe Atlanta in the early window on Sunday.