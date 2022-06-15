Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On His Broadcasting Future

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

FOX is spending a lot of money in hopes of Tom Brady seamlessly learning a new skill.

When the legendary quarterback retires, he'll have a 10-year, $375 million deal waiting to become the network's leading NFL analyst. While he's arguably the best to ever perform his current craft, successfully playing football isn't necessarily correlated to talking about it.

In an interview with Dan Patrick on Wednesday, Brady acknowledged the adjustment ahead once he starts the new chapter.

"There's a lot of learning curve. Obviously, it's going to be a totally new career," Brady said. "It's a new opportunity for me to try something that I'm going to work really hard to prepare to be as good as I possible can be."

While Brady pointed to his experience in network production meetings as a player, the 44-year-old knows the transition could take some time.

"The day I walk on the set for the first time won't be my finest moment," he continued. "There'll be a lot of growing pains, and I'll have to learn to be really good at it."

Brady is nevertheless happy to stay around the game, and broadcasting "really excited me the most" among opportunities he pursued during his short retirement.

"I love the sport of football," Brady said, "and I get to be in it."

Not many people can relate to getting a nine-figure payday for a job they'll learn on the fly, but Brady seems prepared for the challenge.