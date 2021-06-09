Tom Brady Shares How He’s Feeling After Offseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn’t just coming off his seventh Super Bowl title — he’s also coming off what he called a “pretty serious” knee surgery back in February.

That being said, all seems well with the all-time great QB so far this offseason.

After a mandatory minicamp practice session on Wednesday, Brady gave an inside perspective on his recovery process.

“I feel really good. … I’m really happy with my rehab process,” Brady told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s been great communication. Alex [Guerrero] and I have worked really hard at trying to get back to full speed to get what I need to do to improve. It’s been a good process of learning and I feel like I’m there now.”

Brady claims his knee has been giving him issues since last spring and that surgery was an absolute necessity in order to get back to 100 percent.

“From this point to the beginning of training camp, I feel like I can really work hard at football improvement as opposed to getting back to a rehab place where you’re more baseline,” Brady said. “It was an injury I dealt with really since last April-May and, you know, I knew I would have to do something at the end of the year and happy I did it.”

Brady is set to return at full strength for the 2021 season — and so is the rest of his team.

For the first time in the modern draft era, a Super Bowl-winning squad will return all 22 starters from their previous title game.

With a completely reloaded roster, the Bucs will once again be the team to beat in the NFL.