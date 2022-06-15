Tom Brady Shares New Reason For Why He Came Out Of Retirement

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

There's been a lot of discussion about Tom Brady since his surprise decision to retire and his even more surprising decision to unretire so quickly. Brady himself has given a number of reasons.

But in an interview with Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show, Brady shared a new reason he came out of retirement so quickly. He admitted that as time went by, he was feeling "super competitive" and that he might be "part crazy."

"Time went by and you just get super competitive. I think I'm part crazy," Brady said.

Both of those things check out from everything we know about Brady. It's hard to quantify competitiveness, but Brady is probably the most competitive player the league has ever seen.

Tom Brady announced his retirement shortly after the 2021 NFL season ended. But soon after Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season, some big changes were made.

Head coach Bruce Arians stepped down with longtime defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking his place at the top. The Buccaneers also lost a handful of notable contributors from the last two years via free agency.

It remains to be seen if 2022 will actually be Tom Brady's "last dance" in the NFL. But he won't let any of us know one way or another.

What do you think the biggest reason Tom Brady came out of retirement was?