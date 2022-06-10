Tom Brady Shoots Down Bruce Arians Rumor: NFL Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Tom Brady #12 during warm ups before the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady isn't here to discuss the rumor about him and Bruce Arians not getting along.

Brady was asked about that during a press conference on Thursday and he denied it pretty emphatically.

"Zero whatsoever," Brady said. "He and I have a great relationship and I think that's probably why I chose here was because of Bruce. He and I have had incredible communication and I have great respect for him. He knows how I feel about him, that's the most important thing."

Some people in the NFL community aren't totally buying that answer.

"Last June, Brady said that "90 percent of what I say is probably not what I'm thinking," Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk tweeted.

Even though Brady won't be coached by Arians this season, he's still going to see him pretty often. Arians is now a member of the Bucs' front office after he retired from coaching after the 2021 season.

Even if both parties did bump heads, it still worked out since they got to win a Super Bowl together during the 2020-21 season.