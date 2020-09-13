The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Showed Major Love For 1 Epic Play This Weekend

Tom Brady working out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during a practice at AdventHealth Training Center on August 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is set to make his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut on Sunday afternoon, taking on Drew Brees and the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

It’s been a huge football weekend so far. The college football season had its unofficial opening weekend. While it was technically Week 2 of the season, it was the first weekend for the ACC and the Big 12.

The play of the weekend, though, came at the high school level.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (AL) was trailing, 30-28, at their own 41-yard line with 2.9 seconds left. Then, something magical happened.

Check this out:

Plays don’t get much crazier than that.

While Brady was preparing for his first Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Saturday, he had to give the epic finish a shoutout.

“This is why we love football!!!” he tweeted.

Maybe we’ll see a crazy finish or two like that in the NFL today.

Brady and the Buccaneers are set to kick off against Brees and the Saints at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.

There is a full slate of NFL games today, highlighted by New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Miami vs. New England and Los Angeles vs. Dallas.

The 1 p.m. E.T. kickoffs can’t get here soon enough.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.