Tom Brady Showed Major Love For 1 Epic Play This Weekend

Tom Brady is set to make his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut on Sunday afternoon, taking on Drew Brees and the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

It’s been a huge football weekend so far. The college football season had its unofficial opening weekend. While it was technically Week 2 of the season, it was the first weekend for the ACC and the Big 12.

The play of the weekend, though, came at the high school level.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (AL) was trailing, 30-28, at their own 41-yard line with 2.9 seconds left. Then, something magical happened.

Check this out:

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (AL) was down 30-28 at their own 41-yard line with 2.9 seconds left. Then THIS happened!😳🚨#game (Via duncxnwalker/easye_03/Insta)@HHSPatsFootball pic.twitter.com/QDYMUFzATh — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 12, 2020

Plays don’t get much crazier than that.

While Brady was preparing for his first Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Saturday, he had to give the epic finish a shoutout.

“This is why we love football!!!” he tweeted.

This is why we love football!!! — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 12, 2020

Maybe we’ll see a crazy finish or two like that in the NFL today.

Brady and the Buccaneers are set to kick off against Brees and the Saints at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.

There is a full slate of NFL games today, highlighted by New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Miami vs. New England and Los Angeles vs. Dallas.

The 1 p.m. E.T. kickoffs can’t get here soon enough.