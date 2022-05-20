Tom Brady Snubbed Ryan Fitzpatrick: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday night, football fans learned that Tom Brady may have snubbed another quarterback in the postgame handshake line.

At this point, everyone has heard the story of Brady not shaking Nick Foles' hand after the New England Patriots-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl. However, longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick claims that Brady snubbed him as well.

“Beating Tom Brady, after the first time, because after the first time he didn’t shake my hand,” Fitzpatrick said. "I was on the Jets {for the second win, four years later] and I had to chase him down on the 50-yard line. Apparently, he hates losing more than everybody else hates losing," Fitzpatrick said. "When he does lose, I want a handshake."

Fans immediately flocked to social media to give their take on Fitzpatrick's claims. At least one fan knows there are a few other quarterbacks with a gripe about Brady's handshake etiquette.

"Long line Ryan. Get in the back," the fan said.

"I’d rather have the story (and win) than the handshake. Brady hates to lose, whatever," another fan said.

"Finally after all these years the truth is coming out that Tom Brady is a P.O.S. The American public was duped by this man. I will take no further questions on the matter," said a third fan.

Is Tom Brady a bad sport?