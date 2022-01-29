Tom Brady Sr. On Son’s Retirement Rumors: “Total Conjecture”

Tom Brady Sr. isn’t happy about his son’s retirement rumors being out there in full force.

He spoke to Mike Giardi of NFL Network who called this “total conjecture.”

“This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong,” Brady Sr. said.

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington originally reported the news on Saturday afternoon before some of the conflicting reports came in.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

If Brady does decide to make it official, he will go down as arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

He has seven Super Bowls overall, which is more than any team has won in the history of the league.

Brady also had an extraordinary 2021 season as he threw for over 5,000 yards and over 40 touchdowns before the Bucs lost in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday.

It still may take a few more days before Brady makes his decision one way or another.