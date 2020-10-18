The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Summed Up His Thoughts Watching Aaron Rodgers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Week 1.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field following a loss against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are set to play each other in an NFC showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers is arguably the game of the week in the NFL’s Week 6 slate. It should be pretty entertaining to see Brady and Rodgers going back and forth as NFC quarterbacks for the first time.

Earlier this week, Brady expressed his admiration for Rodgers.

“Everybody is pretty much in awe of how he makes it looks so easy,” Brady said of the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

There’s some major respect coming from Rodgers, too.

“I’m not playing against Tom; I’m playing against the Buccaneers’ defense. That’s how it should be viewed,” Rodgers said this week.

“He’s obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long. He’s been an icon at the position. He’s been somebody that we’ve all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence,” the Packers QB added. “I think there’s a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he’s played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who’ve been in the same era … and gotten to compete with him.”

Green Bay and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.