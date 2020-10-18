Tom Brady Summed Up His Thoughts Watching Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are set to play each other in an NFC showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers is arguably the game of the week in the NFL’s Week 6 slate. It should be pretty entertaining to see Brady and Rodgers going back and forth as NFC quarterbacks for the first time.

Earlier this week, Brady expressed his admiration for Rodgers.

“Everybody is pretty much in awe of how he makes it looks so easy,” Brady said of the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

From one great to another… Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers-

There’s some major respect coming from Rodgers, too.

“I’m not playing against Tom; I’m playing against the Buccaneers’ defense. That’s how it should be viewed,” Rodgers said this week.

“He’s obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long. He’s been an icon at the position. He’s been somebody that we’ve all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence,” the Packers QB added. “I think there’s a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he’s played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who’ve been in the same era … and gotten to compete with him.”

Green Bay and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on FOX.