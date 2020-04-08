Tom Brady Made A Surprising Admission About His High School Life

It’s hard to see Tom Brady as anything other than the fitness-freak, ultra-nutrition focused athlete that he is at 42 years of age.

But Brady, who appeared on The Howard Stern Show for the first time today, revealed that he hasn’t always been like this.

Brady, who has his own diet and fitness plan company, revealed that he was a bit of a partier during his high school days.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Stern that he drank and smoked marijuana occasionally in high school. He eventually stopped, though.

“My dad was always available to me, so in a way when I did those things, I really felt guilty,” Brady said. “If I woke up the next morning with a hangover, I just felt guilty about it. I never was really indulging. I definitely had my fun in high school, with partying and drinking and smoking weed on occasion, but as it got later in my high school life, those became less and less and less.”

Brady, 42, made a number of admissions during his interview with Stern today.

The Buccaneers’ new quarterback appeared on the show after signing a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay in free agency.

Brady is leaving New England after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl wins.