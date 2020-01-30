A “Sleeping Giant” Has Emerged In The Tom Brady Sweepstakes

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers are the two NFL franchises getting the most hype when it comes to Tom Brady’s free agency. Both are somewhat logical destinations for the New England Patriots quarterback.

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King believes there’s a “sleeping giant” in the Brady sweepstakes that no one is talking about.

That team: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

King said on WEEI’s Dale & Keefe Show Thursday morning that Jameis Winston might be asking for too much money. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians could look to move on to a veteran quarterback.

Enter, Tom Brady.

“Look, they have a pretty good offensive line and they’ve got two excellent receivers. They’ve got a really good young tight end, and they have a very imaginative head coach and offensive coordinator in the passing game,” King said, per Larry Brown Sports. “I can’t tell you absolutely what they would do or what they are going to do, but I can tell you that they are fascinating to me because Bruce Arians isn’t coaching forever. I think he is one of those guys that all quarterbacks say, ‘Man, it would be cool to work for Bruce Arians’ because he’s such a fun offensive mind.”

The Bucs could be in win-now mode with Arians. Tampa Bay possesses several elite offensive weapons in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

There’s certainly some logic to it.

“So, I guess I look at it and say when I think of Tampa Bay and Tom Brady, it makes as much sense to me as any of these other teams out here with the possible exception of the Chargers,” King added.

Philip Rivers is another veteran quarterback who’s been mentioned as an option for the Bucs. The longtime Chargers quarterback reportedly moved his family to Florida.

NFL free agency is certainly going to be wild this year.