Odds Released For All 32 NFL Teams To Sign Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently a free agent, and while most football fans think he will eventually decide to return to the New England Patriots, there is some chatter that he could wind up with another franchise. This week, DraftKings released odds on all 32 NFL teams signing him.

The Patriots have the best odds – at -335. If you aren’t a sports bettor, that means you’d have to bet $335 to win $100.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who were confirmed to be moving on from quarterback Philip Rivers, have the best odds for any team outside of New England. They’re listed at +400.

The Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans, the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns, the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are next in line.

The Action Network was the first to alert us to the odds from DraftKings. Here they are:

Patriots: -335

Chargers +400

Colts +900

Titans +1600

Panthers +2000

Browns +2000

Broncos +2000

Raiders +2000

Buccaneers +2000

Bears +2500

Cowboys +3300

Lions +3300

Dolphins +3300

Jaguars +4000

Vikings +5000

Saints +5000

Giants +5000

Steelers +5000

Eagles +6600

Redskins +6600

Rams +8000

Jets +8000

49ers +8000

Falcons +10000

Bills +10000

Bengals +10000

Packers +10000

Cardinals +25000

Ravens +25000

Texans +25000

Chiefs +25000

Seahawks +25000

The Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks have the worst odds at +25,000. That makes sense – all either have franchise signal-callers or just drafted one.

NFL fans – where do you think Brady actually lands?