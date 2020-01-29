Odds Released For All 32 NFL Teams To Sign Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently a free agent, and while most football fans think he will eventually decide to return to the New England Patriots, there is some chatter that he could wind up with another franchise. This week, DraftKings released odds on all 32 NFL teams signing him.
The Patriots have the best odds – at -335. If you aren’t a sports bettor, that means you’d have to bet $335 to win $100.
The Los Angeles Chargers, who were confirmed to be moving on from quarterback Philip Rivers, have the best odds for any team outside of New England. They’re listed at +400.
The Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans, the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns, the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are next in line.
The Action Network was the first to alert us to the odds from DraftKings. Here they are:
- Patriots: -335
- Chargers +400
- Colts +900
- Titans +1600
- Panthers +2000
- Browns +2000
- Broncos +2000
- Raiders +2000
- Buccaneers +2000
- Bears +2500
- Cowboys +3300
- Lions +3300
- Dolphins +3300
- Jaguars +4000
- Vikings +5000
- Saints +5000
- Giants +5000
- Steelers +5000
- Eagles +6600
- Redskins +6600
- Rams +8000
- Jets +8000
- 49ers +8000
- Falcons +10000
- Bills +10000
- Bengals +10000
- Packers +10000
- Cardinals +25000
- Ravens +25000
- Texans +25000
- Chiefs +25000
- Seahawks +25000
The Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks have the worst odds at +25,000. That makes sense – all either have franchise signal-callers or just drafted one.
NFL fans – where do you think Brady actually lands?