Tom Brady made it clear following the Patriots’ stunning Wild Card round loss to the Titans on Saturday night that he wants to keep playing. The question, of course, is will he keep playing in New England?

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m not going to predict it. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football. I love playing for this team. I’ve loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. I don’t know what it looks like moving forward, so we’ll just take it day to day,” Brady said.

If Brady is going to play elsewhere in 2020, it’ll be for a team that’s ready to contend.

If Tom Brady wants to play and it's not going to be the @Patriots, teams who believe they have championship-caliber roster minus a championship-caliber QB will have real discussions about signing him. That involves lot of moving parts IF Brady and Pats do part ways. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 5, 2020

Where could Brady play in 2020? Here are three options.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have yet to commit to quarterback Jacoby Brissett (Brady’s former teammate in New England). Indianapolis has a roster that could be ready to contend if the quarterback position can get squared away.

Some have speculated that Philip Rivers could wind up in Indianapolis. Would the Colts prefer Rivers or Brady under center in 2020?

Los Angeles Chargers

Speaking of Rivers, the Chargers could be in need of a new quarterback in 2020. Brady is a California native and it’s been speculated that Los Angeles could be a logical landing spot for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The Chargers boast some nice weapons on offense, too.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are somewhat to blame for the Patriots’ loss to the Titans on Saturday night. If Miami had lost to New England in Week 17, the Patriots would’ve received a bye into the Divisional Round.

Alas, Brian Flores’ team upset Bill Belichick’s squad at the end of the season, and the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs a week later.

Brady has a relationship with Flores, and while the Dolphins were just 5-11 in 2019, they could be ready to make a sizable jump in 2020 with an upgrade at quarterback.

***

Where do you see Brady playing in 2020?