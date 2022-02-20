Tom Brady To The 49ers? NFL Fans Are Speculating About It

Jimmy Garoppolo out. Tom Brady in?

As offseason rumors continue to swirl, Brady-to-San Francisco talk doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. This was only bolstered with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk’s latest prediction.

“I got a great email,” Florio said. “I don’t know that the person wants his name to be shared, but it’s explaining what’s going on with Tom Brady. Classic mid-life crisis. Step 1, a divorce from the Patriots. Step 2, a short-term relationship with a trophy girl, the Buccaneers. Step 3, a late-night text to the high school sweetheart, a.k.a the 49ers.”

“I’m telling you, it’s unavoidable,” Florio continued. “… I just … I think he’s gonna be with the 49ers Week 1.”

Florio isn’ the only one fanning the flames of Brady in Cherry Red & Gold.

“Tom Brady is going to play for the 49ers, isn’t he?” asked NFL Network’s Adam Rank.

“I believe [Tom Brady’s] retired,” said Hall of Famer Steve Young. “But he’s retired from Tampa, he’s retired from New England, he’s retired from every team in the league except one…”

“A Brady 49ers jersey would absolutely [expletive],” tweeted NBC Sports Boston’s DJ Bean.

“Hate to beat a dead horse here. But to me it’s obvious. Tom Brady would rather play for the 49ers in 2022 than retire,” said Vincent Frank. Adding, “None of that is simple. 49ers have Lance. Brady would only get one season. There’s difficulties. But anyone with an objective mind knows Tom wants to play in SF.”

This story isn’t going anywhere soon.