Tom Brady Told Erin Andrews The 1 Thing He Still Wants To Do

Tom Brady has accomplished just about everything one player can accomplish – and more – during his career in the National Football League.

The legendary NFL quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and set countless personal records. Just last week, he became the first player in league history to reach the 600-plus touchdown mark.

There’s still one thing left to do, though.

Brady revealed to FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews that he’s never completed a Hail Mary! pass. He’s seen quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray, among others, getting to throw cool Hail Marys! to end games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wants in on that action.

Tom Brady says he’s never completed a Hail Mary? I can think of one he didn’t! pic.twitter.com/tsrC5ALQT8 — Reverend Reiderson (@ChipReiderson) October 31, 2021

Of course, Philadelphia Eagles fans were quick to point out that Brady has thrown a Hail Mary!, only it wasn’t completed.

Perhaps he’ll get to throw one on Sunday evening, though.

The Buccaneers currently lead the Saints, 27-26, on Sunday evening. However, New Orleans has the ball and is in position to take the lead with a field goal.

The game is airing on FOX.