Patriots Player Reveals What Tom Brady Says On The Field

Tom Brady might not look like a big trash talker, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback likes to mix it up when he’s on the field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went at Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu in the Super Bowl, after all. And that was far from Brady’s first experience in the trash talking game.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has some experience playing against Brady. Judon began his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Judon recently explained what Brady is like as a trash talker.

“Tom talks on the field and, you know, he says what comes to mind in the moment. He says what he feels like he has to say, but it’s never disrespectful or it’s never personal,” Judon told the Boston Globe. “So, I enjoy talking trash with Tom because I talk as well. It’s not cordial, but it never gets personal. It’s never like a point-the-finger-at-somebody type thing. So, it was just always cool. And you played it off.

“He is who he is, and he’s done so much for this league. You help him up, and be like, ‘Better luck next time.’ Or you just say whatever you?re going to say, but you never attack the person. It’s always respect for the game and respect for the player. But you know, you talk trash. That just comes along with it. And Tom’s been in this league for a long time, so he knows how to talk enough and try to get under people’s skin.”

Brady and Co. will be looking for a Super Bowl repeat in 2021.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps we’ll get some good trash talk from Brady in that one.