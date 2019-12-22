Tom Brady Tweets Message About His Block Against The Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has taken to Twitter to post a message about his epic block in Saturday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

Brady, 42, threw his “one block of the year” in the victory over Buffalo on Saturday. It was a good one.

The Patriots quarterback helped spring rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry for an 18-yard run for a first down in the second quarter.

Gillette Stadium erupted in cheers when a replay of the block was shown.

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

Brady posted an appropriate message on Twitter today:

Patriots fans have to be loving that.

New England beat Buffalo, 24-17, to clinch the AFC East once again.