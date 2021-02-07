Look: Tom Brady’s Message For Tyreek Hill Is Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs are going for their second consecutive Super Bowl win on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Co. defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the big game last season. The Chiefs are looking to make it two in a row on Sunday night.

Tom Brady has something to say about that, though.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are standing in the Chiefs’ way on Sunday night. The Buccaneers are looking to win the Super Bowl in Year 1 of the Tom Brady experience.

Last summer, Hill spoke to ESPN about the Chiefs’ longterm goals. He said that Kansas City was looking to one-up what the Michael Jordan-led Bulls did, winning six championships.

“Right now we’re just chasing Jordan,” Hill said. “I’m saying seven (championships).”

It’s pretty bold to say you’re chasing Jordan and his six championships when you’ve only won one of them.

If anyone’s in position to say something like that, it’s Brady. So, he did.

“Totally agree (Tyreek),” Brady said back. “Why not go 7 rings…”

Cheetah said the Chiefs are chasing MJ’s Bulls…but Tom Brady is closer to 7 rings 😳 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/TwuGs90NKh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2021

Brady can get ring No. 7 on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers and the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised by CBS.