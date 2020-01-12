Tom Brady Updates His 2020 Playing Decision Timeline

Tom Brady appears to be set on playing football in 2020. It remains unclear, however, where the legendary New England Patriots quarterback will be doing so.

The Patriots were eliminated by the Titans in the Wild Card round last Saturday.

Fast forward one week and Brady says he really hasn’t thought about his 2020 decision yet.

“The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up. It’s really not my concern at this point,” Brady told Jim Gray in his weekly interview on Westwood One. “It’s been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

Brady posted on Instagram earlier in the week, appearing to confirm his plans to play in 2020.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.

And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove,” he wrote.

A couple of different NFL teams – from the Colts to the Titans to the Chargers – have been named potential 2020 destinations for Brady.

For now, though, Brady appears to be intent on taking his time and recovering from the 2019 season.