Tom Brady Was Asked About Concerning Injury After Loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

So many times over the years we've seen quarterbacks miss extended periods of time after hitting their thumb on a defensive player's helmet while following through on a throw.

And Tom Brady appeared to whack his pretty good in Sunday's loss.

The 45-year-old clearly appeared to be in some discomfort after making direct contact with Samson Ebukam's helmet. But after the game, Brady attempted to downplay the situation.

“It’s all right,” Brady said. “It’s fine. No problem.”

It could just be Brady's typical quarterback speak, so it'll be interesting to see how the Buccaneers' injury report reads going into Week 15.

Dak Prescott missed five games after fracturing his thumb on a similar play in the season-opener against Tampa. But its hard to imagine Brady missing a similar amount of time considering that he finished out the game.